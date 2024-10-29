Hyatt Hotels (H) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.2 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.