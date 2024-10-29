iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$118.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$102.00.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$107.25.

iA Financial Price Performance

TSE:IAG opened at C$114.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.10. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$78.31 and a 12 month high of C$119.25. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

