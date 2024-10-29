ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $280.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on ICON Public from $376.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.27.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $230.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.61. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $220.01 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

