Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

ITW stock opened at $256.87 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

