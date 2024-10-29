Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.60.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $205.63 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -587.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,344.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,046. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,813,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

