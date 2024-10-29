Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IRT opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -662.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.20.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,133.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
