Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -662.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

