Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.78 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $299.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,341 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,642,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 756,717 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 437,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 205,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 150,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.