iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.11. The firm has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $414.04 and a 1-year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.