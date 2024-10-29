iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $414.04 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

