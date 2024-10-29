iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ESGU opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.