iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 157.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of EWL opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

