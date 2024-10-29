iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.69 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

