J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,668 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $469.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

