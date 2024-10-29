J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 178.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

