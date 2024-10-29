J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $945.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $887.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $798.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $558.09 and a 12 month high of $979.78.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

