J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.