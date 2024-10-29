J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $330.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.15 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

