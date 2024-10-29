J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,120 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VONG stock opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

