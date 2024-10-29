J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,945 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $54,211,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $230.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

