J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,378 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 461.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after buying an additional 851,671 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Shares of CL opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

