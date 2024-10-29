Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 221,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Janone stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Janone has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Janone Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

