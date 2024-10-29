Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

