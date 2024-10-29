JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $47.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Braze Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. Braze has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,158 shares of company stock worth $8,679,966. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth about $20,794,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Braze by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

