JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $2,300.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.90.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,926.03 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,948.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,827.43.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $55.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 198.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

