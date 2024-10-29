Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY24 guidance at $3.01-$3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

