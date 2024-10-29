L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $29.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Avalon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 125,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.88 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.