Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $227.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $239.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

