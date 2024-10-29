Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 367.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 343.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

