Leuthold Group LLC Buys 2,557 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.