Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of V stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.