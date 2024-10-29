Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.
Visa Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of V stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
