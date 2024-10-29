Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $373.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.