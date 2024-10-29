Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $44.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ LOB opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $129,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

