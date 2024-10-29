Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MSCI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.23.

NYSE MSCI opened at $595.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.48 and a 200-day moving average of $528.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

