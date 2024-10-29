Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 919.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $208,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPC opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

