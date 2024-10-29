Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.