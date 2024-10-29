Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,643.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,564.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,568.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,564.86. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

