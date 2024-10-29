Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after buying an additional 300,543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $262.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.67. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

