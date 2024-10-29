Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after buying an additional 103,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 893,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 187,788 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, Director Robert Gaines Baty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,342.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

