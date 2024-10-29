McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $266.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 67.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 784,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after buying an additional 316,292 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 82.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after buying an additional 174,240 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,804,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,466,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

