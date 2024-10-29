McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. Boston Partners grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $508.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

