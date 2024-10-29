Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $5,998,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.96 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $399.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.61 and its 200 day moving average is $360.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.