MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in MetLife by 10.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

