Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $26.19 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 960.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,509 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.9% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.95. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

