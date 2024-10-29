Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 13,478 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,389 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

