Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,968,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $336.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

