Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in United Rentals by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 4,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $824.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.44 and a 12 month high of $861.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.