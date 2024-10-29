Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,703 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tapestry by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 57,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

