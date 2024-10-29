Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,110 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

