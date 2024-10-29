MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $141.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.09.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

MKSI opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.74. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

