Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $257,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 181,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 289,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.9 %

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

